2,186 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,473,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,660,000 after buying an additional 183,345 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

