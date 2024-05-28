20,096 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. 4,786,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,011. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

