2,000 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,362. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

