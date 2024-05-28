1,854,661 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,854,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,597. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

