180,433 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Bought by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.81% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,770. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

