1,697 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.63. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

