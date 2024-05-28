1,608 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.17. 567,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.