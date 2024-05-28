1,608 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IVV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.17. 567,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
