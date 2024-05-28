15,714 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $445.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The firm has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

