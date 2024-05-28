1,467,650 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,792,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,585. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

