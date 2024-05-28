14,541 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,516. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

