1,271 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.99. 3,447,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,553. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

