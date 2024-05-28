1,271 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
PEP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.99. 3,447,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,553. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
