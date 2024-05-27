Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

