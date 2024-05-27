Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.31 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,048.46 or 0.05825252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,223,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,205,319.43640968. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 4,066.13334451 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $34,481,922.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

