Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,192.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,283.33 ($54.44).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($37.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,337.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,925 ($37.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,828.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 6,062.50%.

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.18) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,361.97). 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

