Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,192.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,283.33 ($54.44).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 6,062.50%.
In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.18) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,361.97). 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
