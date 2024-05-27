Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Shares of CRM opened at $272.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

