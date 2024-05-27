Wedbush Trims Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Target Price to $11.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.