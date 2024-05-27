Wedbush Increases Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

