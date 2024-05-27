WAX Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. WAX has a total market cap of $221.16 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,187,396,535 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,224,769 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,186,912,465.126215 with 3,448,968,362.66972 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06484622 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,837,251.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

