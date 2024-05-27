WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.09 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $236.09 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,187,811,091 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,639,322 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,187,465,084.4941177 with 3,449,293,317.1483445 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06395774 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,738,924.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

