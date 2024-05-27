Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

