WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Shares of WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

