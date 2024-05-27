Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00006451 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $124.19 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.25 or 0.99971964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003722 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.48046655 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,767,488.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.