Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 144.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.98. 120,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

