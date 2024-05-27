Verge (XVG) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.54 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,098.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.43 or 0.00709759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00123208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00207368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00092132 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

