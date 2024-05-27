Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.