Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.