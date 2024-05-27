Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,786,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $261.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The firm has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

