Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Reduced by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.