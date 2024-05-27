Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

