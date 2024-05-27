Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,818,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,053,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $243.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

