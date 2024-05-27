Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $50,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.