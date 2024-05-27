Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

