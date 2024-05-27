Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,590 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for approximately 1.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of VAL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 730,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,655. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

