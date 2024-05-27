United Services Automobile Association Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 972,688 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 22,589,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

