Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

