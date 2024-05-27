UBS Group Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $29.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:GES opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 66.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 147.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

