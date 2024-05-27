UBS Group Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $76.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE MDT opened at $82.29 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

