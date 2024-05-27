Truist Financial Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,011.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $864.00 to $1,011.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $873.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.36. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

