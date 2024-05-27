Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trex were worth $339,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 269,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.