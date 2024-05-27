Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 90,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 92,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

