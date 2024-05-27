Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

