TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.