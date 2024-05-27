The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

