The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $213.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

