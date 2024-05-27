The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $68.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

