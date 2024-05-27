The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 3.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

BA traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,945. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

