The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

