The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,030,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

