The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Lessened by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 2.1% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AES stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

