Terra Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $452.88 million and $24.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 750,075,019 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

