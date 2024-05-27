Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $14.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN opened at $6.00 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

